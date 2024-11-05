Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Issues Earnings Results

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $61.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.92 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HDSN traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,027,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,020. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.61. Hudson Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $273.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on HDSN shares. Roth Mkm cut shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.25 price target (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $8.75 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

