Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,582 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $551,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 749,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 244,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,524,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after acquiring an additional 306,205 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.03. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $99,600.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 558,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,615,217.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.09.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

