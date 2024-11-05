Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Price Target Lowered to $191.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $273.00 to $191.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $226.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.13.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII opened at $191.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $184.29 and a 12-month high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 94.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,778,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $455,222,000 after acquiring an additional 863,800 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 732,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,458,000 after purchasing an additional 215,362 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at about $47,698,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 473,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,706,000 after buying an additional 140,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 345,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,104,000 after buying an additional 116,180 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.