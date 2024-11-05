HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of HUTCHMED from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED Trading Down 1.3 %

Institutional Trading of HUTCHMED

NASDAQ:HCM opened at $18.38 on Monday. HUTCHMED has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $21.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,154,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after buying an additional 23,521 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC grew its position in HUTCHMED by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 267,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 132,333 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in HUTCHMED during the first quarter worth about $4,458,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 74.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 8.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.