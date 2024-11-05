Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.210-0.330 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.0 million-$235.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.2 million. Ichor also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.21-0.33 EPS.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Ichor in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ichor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

ICHR traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.14. 239,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.79. The stock has a market cap of $914.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 1.91.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $203.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.75 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ichor will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

