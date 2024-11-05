Impax Asset Management Group plc Invests $54.80 Million in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 309,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,800,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3,885.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Waste Connections stock opened at $177.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.31 and a fifty-two week high of $187.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.73.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $180,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,428.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Eight Capital raised shares of Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.56.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

