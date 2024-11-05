Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 10,974 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 168,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,974 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in KLA were worth $130,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $890.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $802.90.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $663.37 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $495.10 and a 12 month high of $896.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $741.44 and its 200 day moving average is $764.25.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 30.91 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.