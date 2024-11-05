Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 373,830 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 447,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,830 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Ball were worth $30,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BALL. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 275.4% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 87,437 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 12.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 516,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,077,000 after acquiring an additional 56,796 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ball by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 521,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Ball by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BALL stock opened at $59.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.99. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $71.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Ball had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ball from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ball from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ball from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on BALL

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.