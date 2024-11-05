Impax Asset Management Group plc Trims Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,876,289 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 659,045 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $241,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $569,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,240,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,599,000 after purchasing an additional 731,388 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 217,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 158,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th.

HDFC Bank Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $158.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.91. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $67.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.70.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

