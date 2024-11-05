Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Family Office LLC

Fiduciary Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INGR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ingredion from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $174,239.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,040,595.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total transaction of $134,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,040,070.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $174,239.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares in the company, valued at $7,040,595.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,400,709. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of INGR stock traded up $16.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.18. The company had a trading volume of 276,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.73. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $95.07 and a 12 month high of $152.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.76 and its 200 day moving average is $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.47%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

