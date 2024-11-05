Inogen (INGN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Inogen to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $88.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 45.37% and a negative net margin of 28.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Inogen to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Inogen Stock Performance

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34. Inogen has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $13.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INGN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Articles

