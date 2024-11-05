Insider Buying: Telstra Group Limited (ASX:TLS) Insider Buys 49,870 Shares of Stock

Telstra Group Limited (ASX:TLS – Get Free Report) insider Bridget Loudon bought 49,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.87 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$192,996.90 ($126,971.64).

Telstra Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.83.

Telstra Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Telstra Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.09. Telstra Group’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

About Telstra Group

Telstra Group Limited engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services to consumer and business customers using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program in Australia.

