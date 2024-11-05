Insider Selling: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CFO Sells 588 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) CFO William David Wood III sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $59,305.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,451.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of AGYS opened at $102.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $73.52 and a one year high of $125.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.23.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 37.54% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,976,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,530,000 after acquiring an additional 217,008 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Agilysys by 1,861.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 221,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,026,000 after buying an additional 209,836 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys during the second quarter worth about $21,039,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,546,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Agilysys by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 722,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,920,000 after acquiring an additional 87,549 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

