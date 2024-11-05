Insider Selling: CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Sells 400 Shares of Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $89,168.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,587,935.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $223.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.70 and a fifty-two week high of $230.36. The company has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.58.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 57.34% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of CME Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in CME Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Essex LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CME Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.73.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

