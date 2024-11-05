Insider Selling: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) CEO Sells 400 Shares of Stock

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) CEO Clay M. Dean sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $15,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,025. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

First Mid Bancshares Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.82. The company had a trading volume of 36,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,162. The firm has a market cap of $904.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.89. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.67.

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FMBH. Stephens upped their price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Mid Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Mid Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 344.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Choreo LLC raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 84.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Stories

