Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Price Target Lowered to $205.00 at Barrington Research

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barrington Research from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ NSIT traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $170.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,927. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.01 and its 200-day moving average is $203.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $141.73 and a 1-year high of $228.07.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.18). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insight Enterprises

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Jennifer M. Vasin sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.03, for a total transaction of $152,256.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,923.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,871,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,326,000 after buying an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 27.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,149,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,700,000 after purchasing an additional 467,088 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 54.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 907,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,398,000 after purchasing an additional 321,780 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 405,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,211,000 after buying an additional 88,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,790,000 after buying an additional 36,790 shares during the period.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

