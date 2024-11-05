Intact Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 457.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,130 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARE shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $112.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.17 and a 1-year high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($1.42). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 317.07%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.