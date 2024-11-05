Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,060 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 57.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,666,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,396,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,815 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,748,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,681,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,154 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,157,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,885 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 22.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,150,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,988 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,564,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,109,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,985 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $101.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.60 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.11.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,348,790. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $172.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.04.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

