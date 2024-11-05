Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $118.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

Intapp Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of INTA traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.97. The company had a trading volume of 476,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,026. Intapp has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $54.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Intapp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on INTA shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intapp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 58,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $2,860,127.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950,865.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intapp news, insider Michele Murgel sold 1,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $62,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,635,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 58,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $2,860,127.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,239 shares in the company, valued at $32,950,865.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,239 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,981. Corporate insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.