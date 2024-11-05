Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $54.68 and last traded at $52.97, with a volume of 55861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.22.

The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $118.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Get Intapp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTA. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intapp from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Intapp from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 58,003 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $2,860,127.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950,865.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 30,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $1,498,618.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 668,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,031,053.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 58,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $2,860,127.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950,865.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,239 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,981 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Intapp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the first quarter worth $86,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 29.8% in the first quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 71,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 16,342 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 91.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 58.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.71 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.79.

About Intapp

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.