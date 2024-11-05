Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.730-0.770 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $495.5 million-$499.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $495.7 million. Intapp also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.73-0.77 EPS.
Intapp Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of INTA stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,304. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.79. Intapp has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $54.63. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.04 and a beta of 0.64.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $118.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 58,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $2,860,127.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950,865.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 58,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $2,860,127.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 668,239 shares in the company, valued at $32,950,865.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $246,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,897,405.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,239 shares of company stock worth $7,360,981 in the last quarter. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
