Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.93.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $154.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $107.40 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.61.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $121,072.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,863.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $121,072.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,863.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 468 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $76,195.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,819.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,259. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,978,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,913 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,657,000 after purchasing an additional 218,516 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,696,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,434,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,453,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,609,000 after buying an additional 191,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,019,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,298,000 after buying an additional 284,664 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.