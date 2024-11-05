InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) is Capital Management Corp VA’s 4th Largest Position

Capital Management Corp VA lowered its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,363 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 30,956 shares during the period. InterDigital makes up approximately 4.6% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $25,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in InterDigital by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in InterDigital by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 214,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,420,000 after buying an additional 48,137 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in InterDigital by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 180,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after buying an additional 60,575 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in InterDigital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 119,122 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,871,000 after purchasing an additional 22,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 2,005 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $269,472.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,681.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 2,005 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $269,472.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,681.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,102.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,205 shares of company stock worth $716,218 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital Price Performance

InterDigital Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $165.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.48. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $169.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDCC shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of InterDigital from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Further Reading

