Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Stake Lessened by Legacy CG LLC

Legacy CG LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,402 shares during the quarter. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 529,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,636,000 after acquiring an additional 71,793 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 95,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 25,656 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 87,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,694,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BSCS opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.076 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.