Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 370.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,023 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $31,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

QQQM stock opened at $200.02 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $150.95 and a 1 year high of $207.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.24.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

