Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Sold by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,789 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7,888.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of PZA opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84.
Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Medicare Advantage Costs Surge: How These 2 Insurers Are Thriving
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Mobileye’s Recovery Steadily Gains Traction with Novel AI
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Options Traders Bet Big on These 3 Tech Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.