Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.04% and a negative net margin of 1,343.27%. The firm had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12969.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IOVA traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,237,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,096,503. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

