Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.52 million, a PE ratio of 104.75 and a beta of 0.47. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.67.

In related news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $42,315.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,502.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

