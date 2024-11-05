Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.52 million, a PE ratio of 104.75 and a beta of 0.47. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.67.
Insider Transactions at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
In related news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $42,315.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,502.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.
