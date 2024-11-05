iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Motco acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,905,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,543,227. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.10. The company has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.60 and a 12-month high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.3105 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.