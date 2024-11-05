iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $125.19 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $95.06 and a 12-month high of $128.67. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.27.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.4387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.