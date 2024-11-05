iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Holdings Decreased by ASB Consultores LLC

ASB Consultores LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 0.7% of ASB Consultores LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $117.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $120.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.95.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

