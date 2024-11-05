iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Stock Price Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.86 and traded as high as $77.16. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF shares last traded at $76.56, with a volume of 1,240,090 shares.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.99.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $8,422,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 42,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

