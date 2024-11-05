iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.52 and last traded at $25.93, with a volume of 774117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Chile ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECH. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Further Reading

