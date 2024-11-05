iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.73 and last traded at $49.43, with a volume of 2231903 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.45.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.32. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EZU. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter worth about $109,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.