iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,833 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $83,046,000. Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,148,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 769,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,585,000 after acquiring an additional 331,096 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,487.5% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 331,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,303,000 after acquiring an additional 325,904 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $89.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.76.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

