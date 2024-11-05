iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $178.12 and last traded at $176.89, with a volume of 820383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $177.09.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $413,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 389.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCU Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.