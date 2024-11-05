iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $178.12 and last traded at $176.89, with a volume of 820383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $177.09.
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $413,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 389.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCU Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period.
About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF
The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.
