iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Lifted by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,716,000 after buying an additional 1,859,907 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,973,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,868 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,085,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,263,000 after acquiring an additional 864,732 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,104,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,844,000 after acquiring an additional 834,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 125.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,494,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,829,000 after purchasing an additional 832,342 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

MUB stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.04. 955,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,405,546. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.35 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.27.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.