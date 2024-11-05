iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 5.9% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $39,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,192,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 223.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.74. The company had a trading volume of 23,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,423. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $205.22 and a 1 year high of $283.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.01.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

