James J. Burns & Company LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 81,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock opened at $94.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.51 and a one year high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

