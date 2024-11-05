James J. Burns & Company LLC Raises Holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the period. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $271,000.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $53.55 on Tuesday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.96 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.65.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.