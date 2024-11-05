Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,878 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $33,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 82.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $43,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $50,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 42.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 121.3% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.95.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,548 shares of company stock worth $5,341,235. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $203.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.33. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $143.08 and a one year high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

