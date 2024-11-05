Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 218,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,621 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $24,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,410,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,802,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,925 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,399,000 after purchasing an additional 212,103 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,983,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,501,000 after purchasing an additional 118,927 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 18.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,682,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,444,000 after purchasing an additional 267,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,525,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,867,000 after purchasing an additional 69,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $94.42 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.70 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of -68.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -239.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.