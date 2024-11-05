Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB) Shares Acquired by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBBB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,413,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 214,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 28,494 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Price Performance

JBBB stock opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.95.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0551 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

