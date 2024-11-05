Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $55.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ROKU. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Roku from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Roku from $61.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.95.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $67.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.85. Roku has a 52-week low of $48.33 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Roku will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $109,012.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,582.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $109,012.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,582.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 15,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,776 shares of company stock worth $5,267,305 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 123.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 835.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

