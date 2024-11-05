Jito (JTO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $216.28 Million

Jito (JTO) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Jito token can now be purchased for $1.88 or 0.00002764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jito has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jito has a total market capitalization of $216.28 million and $41.86 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Jito

Jito launched on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 128,556,353.3 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.00448505 USD and is down -5.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 241 active market(s) with $41,802,734.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

