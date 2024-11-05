Jito Price Down 17.7% Over Last 7 Days (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last week, Jito has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Jito token can now be purchased for approximately $1.99 or 0.00002859 BTC on exchanges. Jito has a market cap of $229.26 million and $45.64 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Jito

Jito launched on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 128,584,131.1 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 1.90848214 USD and is down -4.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 241 active market(s) with $42,034,399.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

