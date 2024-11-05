JMP Securities Downgrades Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) to Market Perform

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports.

SANA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:SANA opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. Sana Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.90.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Mulligan sold 150,000 shares of Sana Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,848,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,620,333.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANA. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,343,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 14.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 24.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,155,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,089 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 255.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,449,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917,728 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sana Biotechnology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,695,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,956,000 after buying an additional 101,434 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

