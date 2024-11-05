JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 674,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,104 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $31,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBAG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,358.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 325,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 303,191 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,795,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 628.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 189,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after buying an additional 163,702 shares during the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $6,546,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,964,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.91 and a one year high of $47.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.06.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

