JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Price Target to $120.00

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SharkNinja from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on SharkNinja from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SharkNinja from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.85.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

SharkNinja stock opened at $91.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.45 and its 200-day moving average is $85.33. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. SharkNinja has a 12 month low of $41.12 and a 12 month high of $112.93.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SharkNinja will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SharkNinja

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 1st quarter worth approximately $981,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in SharkNinja during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Essex LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in SharkNinja by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 209,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 115,676 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SharkNinja during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

