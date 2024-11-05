JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 669,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,603 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 3.8% of Rational Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $39,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

JEPI stock opened at $58.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.97.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

